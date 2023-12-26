Tuesday, December 26, 2023
‘Quaid changed sub-continent map through democratic struggle’

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Gov­ernor Haji Ghulam Ali here on Monday said that the founder of Paki­stan, Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah had changed the map of the sub-continent and made the creation of Pakistan possible for Muslims through a democratic struggle.

In a message on the 147th birth anniversary of the legendary leader, Ghulam Ali said that the ideology of Pakistan for Quaid-e-Azam was not acquiring merely a piece of land but the creation of a separate and sov­ereign state where they can live a free and digni­fied life.

Paying rich tributes to the great Quaid, the Gov­ernor vowed to make every sacrifice for Paki­stan.

“Pakistan is our pride and identity and every citizen has to play a con­structive role for its pros­perity and progress by strictly adhering to faith, unity and discipline prin­ciple of the charismatic leader.”

OUR STAFF REPORT

