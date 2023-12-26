Quaid-e-Azam’s political struggle, a guiding light for today’s politicians: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that the political struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a guiding light for the poli­ticians of the country.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah had firmly believed in the rule of law and his entire political strug­gle against colonialism was within the confines of the then laws,” he said while speaking during a televi­sion talk show of a private news channel. The minister suggested that the peaceful struggle was the best op­tion to bring change in the law in a democratic system. To a query, he said the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan had taken notice of incidents involving “snatching of the nomination papers” of the aspiring candidates.

Internal communication between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Establishment Secretary was a routine mat­ter, the minister said while responding to another query.

Solangi asserted that the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) was an autono­mous institution and empow­ered to take action in case of irregularities. He urged the people to keep trust in the institutions and called for fo­cusing on the country’s real issues. The minister said all Pakistanis were needed to contribute to the national development. It was clearly stated in the Constitution that the country would be run by its elected represen­tatives, he said, adding “The sooner everyone moves in that direction, the better it will be for everybody.”