Quaid’s birth anniversary celebrated with zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD - The nation celebrated the 147th birth anni­versary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with zeal and fervour on Monday. The day dawned with gun salutes at the federal and provincial capitals. Special programs were arranged by various social, political, govern­mental and non-govern­mental organizations and forums to celebrate the birth day of the founder of Pakistan.

The participants of events paid rich tribute to founder of Pakistan for his tireless efforts and visionary leader­ship. These observances of Quaid’s birthday are being widely covered by Radio Pakistan and PTV focusing on his legacy.

In Karachi, Fateha Kh­wani and Quran Khwani was held at the Mazar to Quaid. Change of guard ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid during which a smartly turned out contin­gent of the Pakistan Military Acade­my Kakul assumed the guard duty.

Commandant PMA Major General Iftikhar Hassan Choudhry inspect­ed the guard of honour, laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered fate­ha. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Care­taker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have stressed upon the need of forging of unity for the continuity of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law and for the elimination of extremist forces. In his message on the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, President Dr. Arif Alvi said Quaid-i-Azam was the great benefactor of the nation whose tireless efforts led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Dr Arif Alvi said Quaid-i-Azam ad­vocated for the rights of the Muslim community. The President said the current situation demands to follow the vision of Father of the Nation and his guiding principles in letter and spirit to promote unity and demo­cratic values. Dr Arif Alvi stressed upon unity, hope and justice for the promotion of Islamic ideals, moral values, unity and brotherhood.

In his message, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that Quaid’s principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’ should be the guiding principles for all as a nation to realize the democratic state as conceived by its founder.

Prime Minister Kakar said that the personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a beacon of guidance owing to his unmatched character and extraordinary leading qualities. He said that resolve and undeterred will of the Quaid had in­fused the Muslims with firm deter­mination and courage to face all the ordeals in the continuation of their struggle and in way of achievement of their great goal.