Quaid’s birthday, Christmas celebrated in Lahore

LAHORE - Christian community on Monday celebrated its reli­gious festival of Christmas with fervor and zeal, while the nation also celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Government took numerous steps to facilitate this minority segment of the country. Various education­al institutions, Idara Nazria-e-Pakistan (INP), Idara Tehreek-e-Pakistan and political parties held cere­monies and paid rich homage to Father of the Nation.

The law enforcement agencies including the po­lice also put in place a foolproof security appara­tus around the Churches and Christian settlements as well as parks, food outlets and other recreational places where the Christians celebrated their festival.

Christian employees of the provincial government had also been given their monthly salaries much ear­lier enabling them to celebrate Christmas most con­veniently. Various public and private departments, educational institutions, political parties and others had also arranged the Christmas cake cutting cere­mony since start of the month of December.