Quaid visited ICP thrice to acknowledge students’ role in Pak Movement

PESHAWAR - Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) is the only alma-mater of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has the honour of being visited by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah thrice to acknowledge historic role of its stu­dents during the Pakistan Movement.

The Quaid first visited the ICP in 1936, then in 1945 and lastly as the first Governor General of Pakistan in 1948 where he highly praised the patriotism, commitment and devotion of its students in completion of his difficult mission for Pa­kistan.

The historic college was established by Muslim League leader Sir Abdul Qayyum Khan in 1913 and today it has at­tained the status of a public sector university.

“The great Quaid received a rousing welcome from the peo­ple of Peshawar, including students, in 1945. The ICP students and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) presented the fund of Rs8,000 for the Pakistan Movement and after that the strug­gle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent moved towards its logical end,” Muhammad Younas Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Studies Department, ICP, told APP.

The KP people, he recalled, had wholeheartedly heeded to the great leader’s call for separate homeland as evident from hoisting of their homes, bazaars, markets, villages, towns and vehicles with the Muslim League flags, besides placards in­scribed with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad.

“The spirit and enthusiasm of KP people was historic. Pe­shawar was beautifully decorated with the Muslim League flags hoisted atop of all major buildings and vehicles wearing a festive look,” he added.

All bazaars including Qisa Khwani, Hasthnagri, Canton­ment, Firdus and Khyber gave a festive look with Muslim League flags and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam.

“I can recall ‘a sea’ of people with national flags and por­traits of Quaid-i-Azam arrived from all districts of KP and erstwhile FATA to see a glimpse of their beloved leader when he came here in 1945 and later as first Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948,” said Misal Khan, a retired Infor­mation Officer.

Besides senior citizens, the students, youth, labourers, farm­ers and people of all walks of life thronged Peshawar to wel­come the great leader, who changed the world map by creat­ing Pakistan on August 14, 1947 through democratic struggle.

Misal Khan said the KP people showed immense love for Quaid-i-Azam and that was why the All India Muslim League (AIML) secured the maximum number of seats in the prov­ince in the 1946 elections, which was a turning point in the independence movement for Pakistan.

The Quaid, during his last visit to the ICP as the first Gover­nor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948, paid tributes to the services of its students for making Pakistan in these words:

“I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.”

He advised the students to develop a sense of discipline, character, and solid academic background and devote them­selves towards their studies.

“Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your govern­ment can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and construc­tive efforts to improve it,” the Quaid told the students.

The Quaid-e-Azam expressed his desire for setting up a uni­versity in Peshawar so that the KP students could get higher education. In line with his vision, the government established the University of Peshawar near the ICP in 1949.

The Quaid’s love for the ICP could be judged from his his­toric will written on May 30, 1939, in Mumbai in which he declared the Islamia College, Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madrassatul Islam Karachi, as among the inheritors of his property.

Later, the Quaid Trust paid Rs10.81 million in different in­stalments to the ICP.

The amount was spent on the establishment of Quaid-i-Azam College of Commerce, University of Peshawar, the construction of Jinnah Residential Quarters for the college employees, and Jinnah College for Women and the newly-con­structed Takbeer block at the ICP.

The Quaid-i-Azam had an immense love for tribesmen of merged tribal districts (erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas) for their strong loyalty, supreme sacrifices and consistent support during the Pakistan Movement.

Despite hectic official engagements as the Governor Gener­al, he addressed a Grand Tribal Jirga at Governor House, Pe­shawar on April 17, 1948.

During his address to the Jirga, the Quaid highly praised the strong commitment, patriotism and support of the tribesmen in the completion of his mission for Pakistan.

“The Quaid-i-Azam’s speeches to the students of ICP and tribal elders were historic. We can achieve every goal in life by strictly adhering to those,” said former ambassador Man­zoorul Haq.

The Quaid knew that the students were future builders of Pakistan and that was why he made repeated visits to the ICP despite his hectic engagements and poor health condition, he added.

He said the Quaid had always laid great emphasis on educa­tion, character building and constructive criticism on the gov­ernment for the sake of improvement and reformation rath­er than making point-scoring for political and personal gains.

Ambassador Manzoor said that by strictly following the Quaid’s principles of unity, faith and discipline, one could achieve succeed in every field of life.

He said it was high time to revitalize the legacy of the Father of the Nation by imparting education and supporting the gov­ernment to adopt a culture of constructive criticism for the sake of improvement to make the country move forward to­wards prosperity.

The students of different schools on Monday visited the ICP to pay tributes to the charismatic leader on his 147th birth­day anniversary.

“I came from Educators Pabbi campus to see the rare por­traits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Khyber Un­ion hall of the ICP where the great Quaid had addressed the students,” Malaika Bibi, a 5th grade student, said.

She said that the ICP’s students’ historic role during the Pa­kistan Movement and the Quaid’s love for the great alma-ma­ter had impressed her the most.