Tuesday, December 26, 2023
RCCI celebrates Quaid’s 147th birth anniversary

APP
December 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-A cake-cutting ceremony commemorating the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah took place at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday.
Addressing the gathering, RCCI President and Chairman RWMC, Saqib Rafiq, emphasized that securing a prosperous Pakistan for the next generation hinges on adhering to Quaid’s principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline.
Rafiq urged the business community, youth, and RCCI members to embrace Quaid’s values of honesty, hard work, perseverance, and dedication. “By working collectively, we can forge a better and prosperous Pakistan for future generations,” he stressed. Group leader Sohail Altaf underscored the current challenges facing Pakistan, emphasizing the individual responsibility to serve the nation with sincerity and dedication in nation-building efforts.
The event witnessed the presence of Senior Vice President RCCI Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents Kashif Shabbir and Zahid Latif Khan, along with Executive Committee Members, representatives from trade associations, Sheikh Hafeez, Arshad Awan, Chaudhry Akram, and esteemed RCCI members.

APP

