Saveera, Buner’s first woman minority candidate to stand in upcoming elections

BUNER - Dr Saveera Parkash is set to be the first woman minority candidate to stand in the forthcoming general elec­tions from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district after submitting her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25, it emerged on Monday. According to a private TV channel, Saveera, a member of the Hindu com­munity, is hopeful of contesting the elections on a PPP ticket. Parkash’s father Oam Parkash, a recently retired doctor, had been an active member of the party for the past 35 years.

According to local politician Sal­eem Khan, who is affiliated with the Qaumi Watan Party, Parkash is the first woman from Buner to have submitted her nomination papers to contest the upcoming elections from the general seat. Parkash completed her MBBS from the Ab­bottabad International Medical Col­lege in 2022 and is also the general secretary of the PPP women’s wing in Buner. Talking to a media outlet, Parkash said she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father in work­ing for the area’s poor. She said she had submitted her nomination pa­pers on December 23 (Friday). She emphasised her desire to work for the welfare of women in the area, to ensure a safe space for them and to help them attain their rights. She said women have been “suppressed and neglected”, especially with re­gard to the development sector.

When asked about the party pro­viding her a ticket, she expressed the hope she would get one, stating that the “senior leadership” had requested her father to let her run for the general seat. She said “serv­ing humanity is in my blood” due to her medical background, highlight­ing that her dream to become an elected legislator stemmed from having experienced poor manage­ment and helplessness in govern­ment hospitals as a doctor.