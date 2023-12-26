Shehbaz pledges to carry forward Quaid’s mission

Shehbaz says Jinnah’s gift of a free, independent Pakistan a profound favour to the nation.

LAHORE - Former prime minister and President of the PML-N Mian Shehbaz Sharif Monday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah on his 147th birth an­niversary, pledging to carry forward his mission. In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Quaid-e-Azam’s gift of a free and independent Pakistan was a profound favour to the nation, emphasizing the need to fulfill his mission by adhering to the principles and ideals set by the great leader.

Highlighting Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s achievement in realizing the dream of a separate homeland by unit­ing scattered Muslims under one flag, Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged Jinnah’s lifelong dedication to the mission of an independent Pakistan. He saluted the Father of the Nation for the freedom enjoyed today, declaring it the collec­tive mission of Pakistan’s 250 million citizens to uphold the principles and objectives laid out by the nation’s founders. Shehbaz Sharif underscored the mission for every Pakistani to ful­fill the real objectives of Pakistan’s es­tablishment, emphasizing economic self-reliance, equal opportunities in education, health, and social justice for all citizens as the true goals of the nation’s founding. In order to pre­serve freedom, he stressed overcom­ing economic challenges, divisions, ignorance, and poverty, calling for the creation of a modern Islamic wel­fare state envisioned by forefathers, marked by great sacrifices.

Simultaneously, the PML-N cel­ebrated the birthdays of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, who turned 74 on the same day, December 25.

PML-N leaders Ali Pervez Malik and Lahore General Secretary Khawaja Im­ran Nazir commemorated the occasion by cutting a cake with fellow workers, accompanied by a horse dance and the singing of party anthems. Khawaja Im­ran Nazir praised Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah as a great leader whose sacrifices secured an indepen­dent country. Highlighting the leader­ship qualities of Mian Nawaz Sharif, he noted that the party Quaid consistent­ly made decisions in the interest of the people, expressing confidence in his potential re-election as prime minis­ter. Ali Pervez Malik asserted that only Mian Nawaz Sharif could navigate the country through the challenges faced by its people.