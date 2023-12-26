Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27
Web Desk
10:29 PM | December 26, 2023
National

The interim Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27 (Wednesday) across the province on the account of death anniversary of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The provincial government on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard.

“The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 27thDecember, 2023 (Wednesday) as a Public Holiday throughout the Province of Sindh on the occasion of Shahadat of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for all offices, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the Administrative control of Government of Sindh, except the essential services,” the notification reads.

The assassination of Benazir Bhutto took place on 27 December 2007 in Rawalpindi. She was returning from Liaquat Baagh after addressing a public rally when she was targeted by a terrorist.

