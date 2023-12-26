Sindh governor distributes blankets among deserving people

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday distribution blankets among the deserving people with a joint cooperation of InDrive and JDC at the Governor’s House.

Addressing the blankets distribution ceremony, the governor said that InDrive and JDC had taken a commendable initiative together for blankets distribution among the deserving people.

He further said that countless people and organisations in Pakistan were engaged in helping affected humanity, adding the organisers of such drives are congratulated as they are thinking about their business as well as people’s financial problems.

Tessori said that JDC is no less than a blessing for the poor people, and the spirit of serving humanity of these institutions is valuable and worthy. “In this regard, my full cooperation is with them,” he said.

The governor said that the determination to challenge social injustice and help the needy was commendable. “All of us have to help people according to our own strength and ability,” the governor concluded.

