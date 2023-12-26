Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Solangi attends Christmas event at PTV

Agencies
December 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcast­ing and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday participated in the Christmas ceremony at the Pakistan Television and cut the Christ­mas cake. Secretary Infor­mation and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, PTV Manag­ing Director Syed Mubasher Taueer Shah and other of­ficers were also present on the occasion. The informa­tion minister, while offering Christmas greetings to the Christian community, espe­cially the Christian employees of PTV, said, “We all share with you the moment of joy and happiness.” He said the PTV’s payment of advance salary and Christmas allowance to its Christian employees be­fore Christmas was a wel­come step. On the occasion, the information secretary and the PTV MD congratulated the Christian employees on Christmas. They said that it had always been a tradition of PTV to organize a Christmas celebration ceremony on its premises. The PTV’s Chris­tian employees thanked the the minister for attending the function.

Agencies

