Speakers call for implementation of 2pc minority quota in universities

PESHAWAR - The speakers at a ‘Fostering Inclusivity’ semi­nar call for the implementation of a two per cent quota in admission at public sector universities to en­sure education equality in society.

The seminar organized by Blue Veins, a non-governmental organi­sation, also laid stress on measures for the socio-economic integration of every individual in society.

In his presentation, M Ilyas from the Peace and Conflict Stud­ies Department at Peshawar Uni­versity said for social inclusivity equal opportunities will be pro­vided to all segments of society.

Representation and provision of equal space is necessary for en­suring a peaceful and developed society, he opined.

Subhaj, a representative of the minority community, said educa­tion equality is basic for the so­cio-economic empowerment of marginalized segments.

He suggested consultation of minority communities in pre-budget meetings to make govern­ment policies inclusive covering all segments of society.

The seminar also held a discus­sion on Kalash Marriage Bill and Qamar Naseem, Programme Man­ager Blue Veins gave a detailed background of the struggle being made by his organisation under its initiative of `Faith in Action for Equal Rights and Opportunities.’

Qamar said the Kalash Marriage Bill is almost completed and vet­ted by Local Government and Law Departments. Both the department has made some recommendations in the law, he added. He also ap­prised the participants that a meet­ing of legal experts and religious el­ders of the Kalash Tribe would be held soon in Peshawar to discuss recommendations and for finalis­ing the legal aspects of inheritance.

Muhammad Rizwan of the Na­tional Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) asked the minori­ty community to approach public sector departments working for human rights for the attainment of their rights.

He said there are several de­partments working for the rights of marginalized communities which when approached gave very positive feedback.