Sri Lanka police claim 15,000 arrested in week-long anti-drug operation

COLOMBO - Police in Sri Lanka say they have arrested almost 15,000 people during a week-long drive against drug traffick­ers across the country. They say the operation led to the seizure of almost 440kg of various types of narcotics, including heroin. Local me­dia showed footage of of­ficers using sniffer dogs to search homes in Colombo and other places. Rights ac­tivists said the raids were il­legal as they were conducted without search warrants. A police spokesman told the BBC that warrants were not always required to check for drugs. Officials say that a to­tal of 13,666 suspects were arrested during the opera­tion and that 1,097 addicts have been sent to a military-run rehabilitation centre. Vehicles and property be­longing to alleged criminals were also seized. Activists have said the raids targeted underprivileged neighbour­hoods. According to experts, traffickers are using Sri Lan­ka as a hub, and the drugs passing through the country - including heroin, hashish and cannabis - are creating serious problems. Officials say the searches have been paused for Christmas but will resume next week. Sri Lanka’s biggest drug haul by weight was in December 2016, when police seized 800kg of cocaine.