Systematic Struggle

The concept of meritocracy permeates various sectors, notably education and government offices, creating disparities in achievement. In Pakistan, the education system’s poor quality undermines merit-based grading in schools and job placements.
Three concurrent education systems operate in Pakistan: public and non-elite private schools, elitist private schools, and religious seminaries (madaris). Each follows distinct curricula, teaching methods, and standards, complicating the credibility of education.
Elitist private schools, despite high fees, provide international-standard education, while middle-class students attend private public schools with lower quality and facilities. Those unable to afford even these turn to madaris for free education and stipends.
The National Education Policy 2009 identifies a commitment gap as a major factor in the low literacy rate and insufficient skilled workforce. This complex scenario leaves children from different systems without a clear path.
With the prevalence of jobbery and a lack of job opportunities in public offices, disadvantaged segments withdraw children from school, leading to child labor and increased income. This cycle, coupled with the absence of checks on corruption, breeds hopelessness and lethargy.
These issues contribute to a rise in crime, with educated, unemployed youth resorting to violence. Regions like FATA, Balochistan, and Sindh suffer particularly, evident in the growth of dacoits in Sindh’s Kacha region and terrorist activities by TTP and BLA.
Despite claims, the government allocates only 2% of the GDP to education, hindering meaningful learning. The focus must shift from rote learning to fostering creativity, as the essence of education lies in the credibility and skill of the youth.
To prevent chaos and internal strife, justice and merit-based job allocation are imperative. Without these reforms, Pakistan may require another 75 years to overcome poverty, unemployment, and injustice.
SAJID ALI NAICH,
Khairpur Nathan Shah.