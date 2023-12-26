Systematic Struggle

The concept of meritocracy permeates various sectors, notably education and govern­ment offices, creating disparities in achievement. In Pakistan, the education system’s poor quality undermines merit-based grading in schools and job placements.

Three concurrent education systems operate in Pakistan: pub­lic and non-elite private schools, elitist private schools, and re­ligious seminaries (madaris). Each follows distinct curricu­la, teaching methods, and stan­dards, complicating the credibil­ity of education.

Elitist private schools, despite high fees, provide international-standard education, while mid­dle-class students attend private public schools with lower quality and facilities. Those unable to af­ford even these turn to madaris for free education and stipends.

The National Education Poli­cy 2009 identifies a commitment gap as a major factor in the low lit­eracy rate and insufficient skilled workforce. This complex scenario leaves children from different sys­tems without a clear path.

With the prevalence of jobbery and a lack of job opportunities in public offices, disadvantaged seg­ments withdraw children from school, leading to child labor and increased income. This cycle, cou­pled with the absence of checks on corruption, breeds hopelessness and lethargy.

These issues contribute to a rise in crime, with educated, unem­ployed youth resorting to violence. Regions like FATA, Balochistan, and Sindh suffer particularly, ev­ident in the growth of dacoits in Sindh’s Kacha region and terrorist activities by TTP and BLA.

Despite claims, the government allocates only 2% of the GDP to education, hindering meaning­ful learning. The focus must shift from rote learning to fostering creativity, as the essence of edu­cation lies in the credibility and skill of the youth.

To prevent chaos and internal strife, justice and merit-based job allocation are imperative. Without these reforms, Pakistan may require another 75 years to overcome poverty, unemploy­ment, and injustice.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Khairpur Nathan Shah.