The FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup Final, one year on

A year ago, we witnessed what many have dubbed to be “the football game”. The script almost too perfect, the outcome almost too necessary, this World Cup Final will surely forever be known as the greatest of all time.

Two sides craving it with all their might; neither ready to wait a torturous 4 more years for a go at their third title. Call it pulsating, an edge of the seat thriller, spine-tingling or even exhilarating; it’s all too much yet never enough for this final, this crowing moment that will forever remain in the hearts and minds of all of Argentina and that of the greater footballing world too.

Comfortably the better side in the first 75 minutes of play, Argentina had more than a hand on the solid gold trophy which they craved so. Angel di Maria’s tumble in the box courtesy an awkward challenge from Ousmane Dembele in the 21st minute meant that Messi had an early opportunity to grab all the headlines. He slotted it into the right when Lloris dived left and sent early jitters throughout Lusail and Buenos Aires. A crafty team goal carefully constructed by Messi, Alvarez and Macallister came 13 minutes on from the initial goal and confirmed di Maria as a man for the big moment. A ball slotted into his path by Macallister from the right wing went coolly past Lloris; it became the 3rd consecutive national final which he had scored in.

Argentina’s navy-blue counterparts seemed lethargic and hesitant up to this point, very few opportunities were arising for them which is why Didier Deschamps took a gamble in the 41st minute. If Argentina was Messi in that Final, then France was surely Mbappe. Deschamps took the utmost care to ensure that he would become the main man. Giroud and Dembele were substituted off for Kolo Muani and Thuram and whilst the change wasn’t immediately effective, it provided much in due course. Mbappe as a result moved into the centre and it became very clear who the team would be counting on.

Otamendi dealt with Kolo Muani in the 80th minute much as Dembele had against di Maria. At this unsuspecting stage though, the world conceived the thought, was it possible? Was this the lifeline France had begun to chase, not willing to be stepped over by the Argentinians and instead fight tooth and nail for the greatest trophy in world football? Mbappe spread a sense of reinvigoration amongst French fans when he whizzed his shot past Martinez. Not even 97 seconds later, he pulled out an equalizer for the ages. Messi was caught unaware by Coman who pulled out a clean tackle and it eventually left the boot of Thuram, curling into Mbappe’s path at the edge of the box who slashed and volleyed it into the bottom right corner. At that stage, Mbappe was THE Man of the Moment.

Come injury time and extra time, Otamendi and Upamecano made goal saving blocks to preserve the scoreline. But sooner or later it would happen; it was his crowning moment after all. Lautaro Martinez’s shot deflected off of Lloris and Messi, almost right on the goal line, touched it in. Confusion on whether the ball had crossed the line or if the goal would be ruled out for offside remained for a few fleeting moments before it was given. Argentina had won it, they would return to their homes with a third gold star embroidered into their jerseys.

However, Mbappe was still not willing to let go, he had a lot more to say on the matter. His tireless efforts heaved France onto penalties, and he provided the world with a football game for the ages. Completely sending Martinez into the opposite direction in the 118th minute after a Montiel handball, Mbappe managed to cap off his performance in the final with a hat-trick to match Sir Geoff Hurst as the only two players to score hat-tricks in Men’s World Cup Finals. A wondrous moment was produced by Emi Martinez in the dying moments of extra time when he leapt in the sky to stretch his calf out in order to make a save against Kolo Muani which has now been etched into history. Lautaro Martinez on the opposite end of the field failed similarly to pull out a goal when a cross by Montiel was shot wide off Lloris’s goal.

Finally, it was onto penalties. Emi Martinez became a cult hero following his heroics throughout the World Cup, and especially so in its final gasping moments. After Messi and Mbappe’s round of successful penalties, Martinez carefully crafted moments of utter magic for the Argentinians and those of utter despair for the French. His mind games provided a layer of anxiety to Tchouameni, who shot wide and after then it was practically a waiting game. When Montiel came away with a successful spot-kick, there was not a single dry eye in the entire Argentinian squad. Some were rushing to Montiel, others to Martinez and finally those to Messi who had sunk on his knees in the centre of the pitch.

The one that eluded him, the one that got away and the one that was just out of reach was finally his. The inevitable barrage of Messi headlines which followed were fully deserved at this ultimate moment. The talent, the flair, the longevity and the pride were all crowned under this glorious moment of golden glory. The Lusail rang with the cheers of tens and thousands of fans that carried their roar to the crowded streets of Buenos Aires and the homes of millions across the world. But it was not just Messi who had won. It was Messi riding on the back of the blood, sweat and tears of this tireless, talented and tenacious Argentinian side.

The Final which at its closure had a predetermined feel to it, became the one that brought about a heroic status to all the 26 who will be champions forevermore. The victory brought about illuminations of their former 1986 world cup winning side, one that engraved them into the pages of history as prevailing over all odds. Who would have thought the side losing to Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the tournament, breaking a 36 match winning streak, would end up snatching away all the laurels by the end.

This was Messi’s moment however. The word 'World Champion' was finally ticked off in his incredulous CV. He sealed in stone his legacy of truly being, the greatest of all time.