Tough contest expected among main parties for 3 NA, 8 PA seats in Mardan

MARDAN - Tough contest is expected among main political parties including Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamaat-e-Is­lami (JI) for 3 national and 8 provincial constitu­encies in Mardan district.

Total registered voters in Mardan district are 1,538,078 including 696,382 female and 841,696 male. The Election Commissioner has established 1,055 polling stations including 353 male, 319 fe­male and 383 combined. For three National As­sembly seats 82 candidates including two females have submitted nomination papers. While for 8 provincial assembly seats 234 candidates includ­ing 3 females have submitted nomination papers.

In NA-21-Mardan-1, the number of registered voters is 521,739 including 235,737 females while 351 polling stations have been set up including 94 male 87 female and 170 are combined. 34 candi­dates including a female have submitted nomina­tion papers from NA-21-Mardan-1.

In NA-22-Mardan-II, the number of registered voters is 554,737 including 254,228 females. 387 polling stations are established in the constituen­cy include 159 male, 142 female while 86 are com­bined. 30 candidates including a female have sub­mitted nomination papers for this seat.

In NA-23 Mardan-III, the number of registered voters is 461,602 including 206,417 females. Total polling stations are 317 which include 100 male, 90 female while 127 are combined. 18 candidates have submitted nomination papers for NA-23 Mardan-III.

Similarly, in PK-54, Mardan-1 the number of to­tal registered voters is 189,952, including 85,102 females while 119 polling stations have been formed including 21 for men and 21 for women while 77 are combined. 23 candidates have sub­mitted nomination papers for PK-54, Mardan-1.

In PK-55, Mardan-2, total registered voters are 207,922, including 84,877 females. 146 polling stations have been established in the constituen­cy including 49 for men and 43 for women and 54 combined. 36 candidates including a female have submitted nomination papers.

In PK-56, Mardan-III, registered voters are 186,736 including 85,115 female voters, and there are 124 polling stations including 46 for men, 40 for women and 38 combined in the constituency. 23 candidates including a female have submitted nomination papers.

In PK-57, Mardan-4, number of registered voters is 184,364 of which 100,524 are men and 83,840 women. 129 polling stations are in the constituen­cy including 54 are males, 50 for females and 25 are combined. 32 candidates including one female have submitted nomination papers.

In PK-58, Mardan-5 the total registered voters are 217,529 including 116,434 men and 101,095 women while 155 polling stations have been set up including 71 male, 64 female and 20 combined. 27 candidates have submitted nomination papers.

In PK-59, Mardan-6, total registered voters are 178,684 including 79,380 female voters, while the total polling stations in the constituency are 122 including 40 for males 35 for females and 47 com­bined. 38 candidates have submitted nomination papers in PK-59, Mardan-6.

In PK-60, Mardan-7 there are 185,557 regis­tered voters including 82,720 women, while the number of polling stations is 132 including 38 for men, 34 for women and 60 combined. 28 candi­dates have submitted nomination papers in PK-60, Mardan-7.

In PK-61, Mardan-8 number of registered vot­ers is 187,334, including 84,253 females, while 128 polling stations have been set up including 34 male 32 female while 62 were combined. A total of 27 candidates have submitted nomination paper for this seat. Political analysts say that tough con­test is expected among PTI, ANP, PPP, PML-N and JUI-F candidates on 3 national 8 provincial con­stituencies of the Mardan district.