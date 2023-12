LAHORE - Bodies of two unidentified people were found near Data Darbar Lahore on Monday, Edhi Foundation spokesman said. According to details, bodies of two people were found stated to be aged between 40 to 50 years were found near Gate No 1 of Data Darbar. The deceased allegedly died of chilly weather while sleeping in open without have any blanket or any other substance to keep them warm. The bodies were shifted to mortuary through Edhi ambulance.