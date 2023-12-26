Umar Akmal heroics inspire Wapda to four-wicket win

KARACHI -The second round of President’s Trophy Grade-I came to an end as Wapda secured the game against HEC with a four-wicket win on day four. Umar Akmal scored back-to-back fifties in the game to inspire his team to second win of the tournament. KRL and SNGPL had won their respective games the previous day.

Wapda continued from their overnight score of 114-4. They lost two more wickets while chasing the 220-run target. Umar Akmal (85, 203b, 10x4s) and Ayaz Tasawar (65, 125b, 10x4s) stretched their fifth-wicket part­nership to 98 before the former fell to Aqib Liaqat. Bismillah Khan (17*) hit the winning runs as Wapda got home with two ses­sions remaining and four wickets in the bag. HEC’s M Junaid picked up three wickets while Aqib Li­aqat bagged two.

At the end of second round, Wapda skipper Iftikhar Ahmed is leading the batting chart with 386 runs while his fellow team­mate Asif Afridi sits on top of leading wicket taker’s list hav­ing taken 11 wickets. The third round of the tournament will kick off on 28 December.