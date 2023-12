HANOI-After a period of decline and stabilization in 2022-2023, Vietnam’s stock market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities in 2024, Vietnam News cited experts as saying. According to the experts, lower interest rates and improved performance of listed enterprises are among the key factors driving this positive outlook.

Dinh Quang Hinh, head of the Macro and Market Strategy Department of VNDirect, said the country’s production and export sectors are showing signs of recovery.