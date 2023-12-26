Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Writer, journalist Ahmad Bashir remembered on 19th death anniversary

Agencies
December 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Ahmad Bashir writer, journalist and intellectual was remembered on Monday on the occasion of his death anniversary. Born in Aimanabad near Gujranwala on March 24, 1923, Ahmed Bashir gained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Srinagar and went to Bombay for a career in acting but soon started writing for film magazines. After the partition of India, he came to settle permanently in Pakistan. After the partition, Ahmad Bashir worked for several newspapers in Pakistan. However, he is remembered for his days at Daily Imroze where he introduced feature writing in Urdu press. He also obtained training in film direction from Hollywood on a state scholarship. Bashir also worked for the Department of Films & Publications and later for the National Film Development Corporation (NAFDEC). Bashir was also a portrait writer.

