Zardari, Rashid nomination approved as scrutiny of papers continues

The process of scrutiny of nomination papers for general elections 2024 continued for the second successive day on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), scrutiny of the candidates of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the People’s Party (PPP) on the reserved seats for women will be held today.

Scrutiny of candidates of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on reserved seats will be held tomorrow, while those of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is scheduled for December 28.

Earlier, nomination papers of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were accepted from National Assembly constituency NA-207 Nawabshah.

Talking to media after approval of his papers, Zardari took a dig at the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said it had come in power [in 2018] without any effort. Now they have to sweat for re-election, he added.

Resting rumours at rest, the ex-president said the “elections would be held as environment is conducive.”

Regarding the former ruling alliance the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), he said it has split.

He sounded upbeat when he claimed that the PPP would win the elections and form the government. Masses have pinned their hopes on the PPP and future of the party is bright.

Meanwhile, the ECP accepted nomination papers of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid and his nephew Raashid Shafiq, PPP's Nisar Khohro, Rubina Qaim Khani, Saeed Ghani, Tanzila Qambrani and Jamil Soomro, Sarwat Fatima of the TLP, and Afshan of the MQM.

The nomination papers of PPP's Hina Rabbani Khar and PML-N's Azma Zahid Bukhari have also been approved for the reserved seats for women in Lahore.

On the other hand, the ECP approved papers of JI candidate Liaquat Baloch from National Assembly constituencies NA-128 and NA-123 from Lahore and PML-N’s former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from constituency NA-121.