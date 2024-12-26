13 Khawarij killed in SW operation

RAWALPINDI - Security forces killed 13 khawarij during an intelligence-based operation conducted in South Waziristan, said a press note issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate yesterday.

According to it, on 24-25th of December 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij. During the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location as a result of which, 13 khwarij were sent to hell.

The killed khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. A sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Terrorist attacks have been rampant in the provinces of KP and Balochistan targeting especially the law enforcement and security forces. On December 21, a group of terrorists had attempted to attack security forces check-post in general area Makeen in the tribal district of South Waziristan. The Pakistan Army successfully thwarted the attack. However, 16 soldiers were martyred in this battle.

The attempt, as per the ISPR, was effectively thwarted by troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight militants were killed.

Earlier that day, another Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were neutralised after security forces successfully thwarted a bid to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in KP’s Khyber district. Pakistan has been reeling from increased terrorist attacks since the return of Taliban government in neighbouring Afghanistan and the two adjoining provinces are the worst-hit The third quarter of 2024 (July-September) witnessed a sharp uptick in fatalities in terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.