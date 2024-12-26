ANF recovers 115 kg drugs; arrests 6 drug dealers

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force while conducting six operations across the country arrested six drug dealers and recovered over 115 kg drugs worth over Rs 10 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday. He informed that two different operations were conducted near Red Sun Capital Square B-17 in Islamabad and ANF recovered 14.4 kg opium, 70.8 kg hashish and 12 kg ice hidden in two vehicles.

while two suspects were arrested.

12 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange Lahore and a suspect was arrested during the operation.

In fourth operation, 10 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a courier office in Karachi.

6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of the suspect rounded up near a bus stop in Islamabad.

302 grams ice was recovered from a suspect held near Srinagar Highway Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process