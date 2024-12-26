Are govt-PTI talks a non-starter?

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has commenced the much-awaited talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led ruling coalition amidst some hope of a positive outcome.

The party of former prime minister Imran Khan finally agreed to sit on the negotiations table with his arch rivals only to force them to meet its two primary demands.

The development is contrary to the earlier stance of incarcerated politician Khan that he would only talk to the powerful military establishment.

The negotiations committee comprising members of the treasury and the opposition are set to meet on January 2 in which the PTI would present its charter of demands in black and white. Both sides have apparently expressed optimism that dialogue is the only solution to the problems of the country and can end the ongoing political crisis. However, PTI chief Imran Khan has sought a timeframe for the execution of his demands, suspecting that the government would prolong them only to buy more time.

The conditions set by the opposition party include release of all political prisoners including Imran Khan and formation of an independent judicial commission led by senior judges of the Supreme Court to investigate violence incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The question arises here whether these two demands are realistic for the Shehbaz Sharif administration to implement the same or not.

It is quite possible that the federal government with the consent of the establishment releases second-tier leadership of the PTI. But it is unlikely that they will free Khan as a result of talks. The government side is clear in its thoughts that it would not be a piece of cake to govern the country if the ex-premier is released from jail as he is riding on a wave of popularity. The PML-N led governments in the centre and Punjab already lack legitimacy amidst allegations of large-scale rigging in February 8 elections.

If we translate the demand of PTI about the formation of an independent commission led by senior judges of the apex court into real terms, it means that Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar would be part of the commission - a development that would be unacceptable for the ruling alliance. The government-dominated parliamentary committee has already ignored these two judges for the appointment of the chief justice of Pakistan. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), which also has the majority by ruling alliance, has not considered both judges for their nomination in the all-powerful constitutional bench of the apex court. Thus, there are zero prospects that the treasury would agree to the formation of such a commission.

The issue of May 9 attacks on military installations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) is very sensitive for the establishment because it believes that the PTI has crossed the red line in the case. The military courts have already pronounced their judgements awarding two to 10 years of imprisonment to 25 civilians for their involvement in this violence. Any contradictory finding, other than the military’s narrative on these incidents, of the proposed commission means a reversal of the decisions of military courts, which would be intolerable for the establishment.

Another PTI expectation is that the government would agree to release Khan if the newly elected US administration pressurizes it to do so. An aide to President-elect Donald Trump is already spearheading a “free Imran Khan” campaign on social media. However, recent political history shows that Pakistan’s establishment never gave in to foreign powers when it comes to its core interests.

There are clear signs that the ongoing talks between the PTI and the government would be a non-starter if the former doesn’t surrender to its primary two demands. There can be some positive conclusion of this dialogue only if both sides agree to some common ground other than the present conditions set by the PTI.