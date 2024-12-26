Thursday, December 26, 2024
Army and Wapda reach final of Combaxx-Roshan Khan National Team C’ship

Our Staff Reporter
December 26, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Combaxx-Roshan Khan National Team Championship 2024 is reaching its climax as Army and Wapda have secured their spots in both the men’s and women’s finals. The event, held at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi, witnessed high-octane semifinal clashes on Wednesday. In the men’s semifinals, Army stunned top-seeded SNGPL 2-1 in a thrilling contest. Asim Khan’s five-set victory over M Ashab Irfan and Saddam Ul Haq’s clinical performance against Amaad Fareed sealed the upset, with Huzaifa Ibrahim also contributing a crucial win. Wapda, on the other hand, dominated Punjab 3-0 in the other semifinal, with Noor Zaman and Abdullah Khawar delivering commanding wins. The women’s pool stage concluded with Wapda edging Sindh 2-1, led by stellar performances from Mehwish Ali and Damya Khan. Army swept Punjab 3-0 in another decisive encounter, with standout contributions from Faiza Zafar and Zaynab Khan. In the women’s final, Army will take on WAPDA at 12:00 pm at glass court while in the men’s final, Army will compete against WAPDA at 2:00 pm, also at glass court. The men’s 5-6 position match will be contested between Sindh andBalochistanat 12:00 pm at Court No. 1.

