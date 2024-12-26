Army, MP/Newage, FG Polo score wins in Lahore Open Polo Championship

LAHORE - Army, Master Paints/Newage Cables and recorded victories in the 13th Lahore Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Cheetah at the Lahore Polo Club, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of spectators and families. In the first match of the day, the Army team dominated PB Polo with an emphatic 8-4 victory. Army’s star players, Swr Muhammad Naeem and Raja Samiullah, each scored three tremendous goals, while Shahid Imran added two. PB Polo’s efforts were led by Hissam Ali Hyder, who scored three goals, and Sardar Mohsin Atta Khosa, with one goal. The second match saw Master Paints/Newage Cables secure a hard-fought 6-4 win against BN Polo. Master Paints/Newage’s standout performer, EatanislaoAbelenda, scored four fabulous goals, complemented by two goals from Bilal Haye. For BN Polo, Sebastian Hancock netted three goals, while Saim Abbas scored once. In the final match of the day, FG/Din Polo outpaced Rijas/Barry’s with another 6-4 scoreline. FG/Din Polo’s Raja Mikael Sami thrashed in three goals, Saqib Khan Khakwani added two, and Shaikh Muhammad Raffay completed the tally with one goal. On Thursday (December 26, 2024), all losing teams will face off against each other, while the semifinals are scheduled for Friday.