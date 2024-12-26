Balochistan Government Launches Benazir Kisan Card to Support Small Farmers

In a significant move to support small-scale farmers across Balochistan, the provincial government has launched the Benazir , a new initiative designed to provide financial subsidies to enhance agricultural productivity. The announcement was made on Thursday by the provincial spokesperson Shahid Rind, following approval from Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The Benazir will offer financial aid to small farmers, allowing them to access essential resources for their agricultural activities. The program will be managed through a cloud-based system set up by the Information Technology Department for a two-year period. This digital infrastructure aims to streamline the distribution and monitoring of subsidies.

Shahid Rind emphasized that the initiative reflects the farmer-friendly vision of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also noted that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had personally directed the development of a comprehensive strategy for the welfare of farmers in both Sindh and Balochistan.

The first phase of the Benazir program will be funded through the provincial resources of Balochistan, with plans for the second phase to seek financial assistance from the federal government.

This development is seen as a step forward in improving the economic conditions of farmers in the region, who have long faced challenges related to limited access to financial support and modern agricultural tools. The Balochistan government hopes that this initiative will foster growth and sustainability in the province’s agricultural sector.