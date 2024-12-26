Booming winter economy across China emerges as new growth area

HARBIN - Rushing through the entrance of Harbin Ice-Snow World with a throng of tourists, Zhong Xueying stepped into a realm of towering ice splendors, her face aglow with joy as she marveled at the surreal wintry wonders amid the crisp, biting wind. “I arrived four days ago, eagerly awaiting the opening day, and now its time to race to the Super Ice Slide,” Zhong exclaimed before dashing off to her destination. Located in Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, the iconic Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world’s largest ice-and-snow theme park, welcomed over 2.7 million visitors last winter. The 26th edition officially opened on Dec 21, marking a new milestone in China’s thriving winter economy.

CHARM OF ICE, SNOW

Like Zhong, many people traveled thousands of miles to Harbin to experience its renowned ice-and-snow wonderland. Lin Jung-yu, a teenager from Taiwan, said that the park’s 500-meter Super Ice Slide, celebrated across multiple social media platforms, was the main reason she came here. “Last year, I watched many videos of people gliding down the slide and decided I have to try it for myself. Now that I’m finally here, that ride was undoubtedly the most thrilling minute I’ve ever experienced,” she added.

Despite increasing the number of lanes at the Super Ice Slide from 16 to 24, the queue for a ride can stretch hundreds of meters within an hour. This surge in enthusiasm is expected to intensify leading up to the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games next February, according to a staff member of the park. The Harbin Ice-Snow World has become one of China’s most iconic winter attractions. Last winter, it skyrocketed in popularity on Chinese social media, capturing the country’s growing passion for winter sports and tourism.

Last year, China recorded over 385 million winter leisure visits nationwide, marking a 38 percent increase from the previous year, with related revenue rising by 50 percent. In Harbin alone, the last snow season saw more than 87 million visitors, up 300 percent year on year, generating 124.8 billion yuan (about 17.4 billion US dollars) in tourism revenue, a staggering 500 percent growth.

Meanwhile, government efforts have sparked significant momentum in “Snow Town”, located in the city of Mudanjiang in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. Donning special costumes and taking photos with the unique mushroom-shaped snow formations has become a must-do for tourists, creating new business opportunities. “It feels like breaking into a fairy tale world of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. I have enjoyed this wonderful atmosphere so much,” said Zhang Yuying, a tourist from south China’s Guangdong province, who was seen taking photos in a princess dress. “Snow Town” has welcomed more than 400,000 visitors in over a month this snow season. This year, the town has expanded its offerings, introducing a forest pathway and a riverside commercial street. It will also host snow marathons and outdoor disco-dancing competitions, providing even more exciting activities for winter lovers.

SOARING CONSUMPTION

While skiing in the stunning Changbai Mountain area of northeast China’s Jilin province, Zhang Qian took a break to browse online promotions and ended up purchasing new ski equipment and coupons for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday.