Bushra Bibi secures interim bail in multiple cases until Jan 13

The District and Session Court has granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, in connection with cases related to the November 26 protest. The bail will remain effective until January 13.

Duty Judge Shabeer Bhatti presided over the hearing for the interim bail petitions. Bushra Bibi, accompanied by her legal team, appeared in court seeking bail in four cases registered at Tarnol police station and three at Ramana police station. The court approved the bail against surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 each.

In a separate development on December 21, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted Bushra Bibi interim bail in 32 cases, including 23 related to the May 9 violence. These cases were registered across Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

During the ATC hearing, her counsel Faisal Malik argued that the cases against the former first lady were politically motivated and designed as acts of vengeance. Bushra Bibi provided the required surety bonds to secure her bail and left the court premises after the hearing.

Speaking to the media, Faisal Malik highlighted that Bushra Bibi had voluntarily surrendered to the ATC and emphasized the politically charged nature of the accusations. Her next court appearances are scheduled for mid-January.