Christian community celebrate Christmas with devotion

Lakki marwat - The Christian community celebrated Christmas with traditional zeal and devotion in the Bannu and Karak districts on Wednesday.

In Bannu, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Aminullah Khan visited the churches located in the city and cantonment areas, expressing solidarity with the community members.

Along with the elders of the Christian community, they cut Christmas cakes and congratulated the Christians on this special day. Wazir Subdivision Assistant Commissioner Khayyam Nasir was also present.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the Christian community was playing a vital role in uplifting the country. He also praised their services and highlighted their contributions in various fields.

Officials from the district administration said that the government was fully committed to protecting the rights of minorities as enshrined in the constitution, emphasizing that the Pakistani nation believes in harmony, mutual respect, and interfaith unity and peace. They also distributed gifts and cakes among children and expressed that everyone should share in each other’s happiness and grief.

Bannu District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmed also visited the Panel Church and inspected the security arrangements there. SP Security Ali Khan and SDPO City Junaid Khan accompanied him. He assured the church management of full cooperation from the police and said that the entire police force was fully alert to prevent any untoward incidents on Christmas Day.

KARAK: Karak Deputy Commissioner Shakil Ahmad Jan, along with DPO Shahbaz Elahi, also visited the church to congratulate the Christian community on their Christmas celebrations.

They reviewed the security arrangements and assured the community that the administration and police would provide full assistance and support to ensure they could celebrate the religious festival happily and without fear.

They provided financial assistance to the caretaker of the church and emphasized that all religions and sects had complete freedom to perform their religious rites in the country.

They further said that police had made foolproof security arrangements for the peaceful celebrations of the Christian community’s religious festival

MOHMAND: On Christmas Day, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Hassan, accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Ikramullah Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shakeel Ahmad, visited the United Church in Ghalanai headquarters to participate in the Christmas celebrations.

The occasion featured a joyous cake-cutting ceremony, attended by members of the Christian community and officials. In their addresses to the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner, DPO, and ADC extended their heartfelt greetings and highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony, respect, and inclusivity in society.

At the conclusion of the event, the Deputy Commissioner and DPO distributed gifts and special Christmas allowances among the children, bringing smiles to their faces and enhancing the festive spirit.

Meanwhile, the celebration of Quaid-e-Azam’s 148th birthday in Mohmand also marked the 148th birthday of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with nationwide celebrations.

In this regard, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Mohmand. The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO), Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), representatives of various departments, and local Maliks.

The participants paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership and his unwavering commitment to the creation of Pakistan. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the country’s protection and prosperity, along with a renewed commitment to uphold the Quaid’s vision of unity, faith, and discipline in building a strong and peaceful nation.