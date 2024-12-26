Christmas cake cutting ceremony held in Balambat

DIR LOWER - Assistant Commissioner Taimargara, Zaid Safi, on Thursday cut a cake during a Christmas celebration at Balambat Church.

In his speech, Safi extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Christian community and assured them of the district administration’s full support. He highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to address the challenges faced by the minority community and provide necessary assistance. Safi emphasized that Christians are equal citizens of the country and have the freedom to celebrate their festivals in accordance with their religious beliefs.