Christmas event held to promote religious harmony

Abbottabad - A special event was held at the Catholic Church in Abbottabad on Christmas to promote religious harmony, equality, and the protection of minority rights.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaaullah Khan, attended the event and reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to safeguarding minority rights and providing necessary facilities. District Police Officer Umar Tufail and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zarak Yar Khan Toro also participated in the event.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that both faith and the constitution guarantee the rights of minorities, and assured that the administration is taking all possible measures to uphold these rights.

The celebration included a cake-cutting ceremony, where the Deputy Commissioner extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community. Outstanding members of minority groups were honored with certificates in recognition of their contributions.

The event was attended by senior officials, including SP Cantonment, SP Headquarters, District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, religious leaders, priests, and representatives of the minority community. A large number of men, women, and children from the community participated, making the occasion joyous and inclusive.

The district administration reiterated its dedication to ensuring equal rights and fostering an inclusive society that respects all communities.