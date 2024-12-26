Thursday, December 26, 2024
CM Bugti urges swift local government reforms

Web Desk
8:04 PM | December 26, 2024
National

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has instructed officials to finalize local government regulations within a month to enhance governance at the grassroots level.

Presiding over a meeting on local government and rural development at the Chief Minister Secretariat in Quetta today, the Chief Minister emphasized empowering union councils financially to execute small-scale development projects effectively.

The meeting reviewed the performance of local government and rural development departments, with officials providing a detailed briefing on current progress and challenges.

In a significant move to ensure strict compliance with local government laws, the meeting decided to appoint magistrates for effective enforcement.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to strengthening local governance structures, ensuring efficient service delivery, and promoting development across the province.

