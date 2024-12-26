CM celebrates Christmas with Lahore’s Christian community

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made history as the first Chief Minister of Punjab to visit Lahore’s largest church, the House of Prayer, to join the Christian community in their Christmas celebrations. In a heartfelt gesture, she distributed 10,000 cakes and presented cheques of Rs15,000 each as a Christmas grant to members of the Christian community. During the ceremony, Madam Chief Minister participated in the cake-cutting ceremony and personally served cake to a Christian woman, symbolizing her commitment to inclusivity and unity. Her arrival at the church was met with enthusiastic applause and a warm welcome. The event featured a beautiful choir performance by young girls in colorful dresses, who sang a traditional Russian prayer song. Deeply moved, Maryam Nawaz called the young performers close, showered them with affection, and also expressed her warmth toward a special Christian girl in attendance. The ceremony included a prayer led by Bishop Irfan Jamil and a Christmas message delivered by Pastor Salik John Barkat. A Punjabi Christmas prayer song added a local cultural touch to the festive gathering. Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora also addressed the attendees, emphasizing the importance of unity and interfaith harmony. The chief minister’s participation in the Christmas festivities underscored her commitment to fostering a Punjab where every community feels valued, celebrated, and included.