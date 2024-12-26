Thursday, December 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM, Governor visit Quaid’s mausoleum to pay homage on his 148th birth anniversary

CM, Governor visit Quaid’s mausoleum to pay homage on his 148th birth anniversary
Our Staff Reporter
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary on Friday. Upon his arrival, the CM was received by provincial ministers and the Sindh Chief Secretary. During his visit, Syed Murad Ali Shah laid a floral wreath and offered prayers at the Quaid’s mausoleum to honour the father of the Nation. He also penned his comments in the visitors’ book with a specific reference to the Quaid’s birth anniversary. Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid homage at the Mazar-e-Quaid on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Governor laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayers for the country’s progress and prosperity. During his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid on Wednesday, Governor Kamran Tessori penned his thoughts in the visitor’s book. He also extended his congratulations to the nation on Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday, emphasizing that Pakistan’s development is only possible by adhering to Jinnah’s guiding principles. Speaking to the media at the Mazar e Quaid, Governor Kamran Tessori said that he had come to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam’s services for the nation. He acknowledged that Pakistan is going through challenging times but urged the people not to lose hope, assuring that the country will move towards progress. The Governor also highlighted the continued growth of the stock exchange and the positive cooperation from countries like Iran and Turkiye. He praised the role of Pakistan’s military, not only for safeguarding the borders but also for contributing to economic stability. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori commended the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Army Chief in the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which he said is playing a crucial role in steering the country towards development.

Two policemen martyred in Shikarpur by unidentified attackers: Police

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024