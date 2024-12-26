CM Maryam vows an inclusive, harmonious Punjab on Christmas

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pledged on Tuesday to create a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Punjab, where all communities, including minorities, can live without fear or intimidation. “We are building a Punjab where no one feels threatened or unsafe. I am particularly focused on creating a secure and supportive society for the Christian community. It is heartening to see a Punjab where we celebrate Eid, Christmas, Easter, Diwali, Holi, Guru Nanak’s Birth Anniversary, Baisakhi, and many other festivals together,” she stated while addressing a Christmas ceremony at Lahore’s Church House of Prayer.

The chief minister announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative for minorities: the ‘Minority Card,’ aimed at providing financial assistance every three months to help underprivileged minority individuals lead dignified lives. She revealed, “The Minority Card program will officially begin in early 2025.”

Extending her warm greetings to the attendees, she said, “I wish a very Merry Christmas to all my Christian sisters, brothers, and elders here today. I feel honored to join your festivities. Although I usually avoid attending evening events, I made an exception to celebrate with the Christian community. Participating in this vibrant ceremony brought me immense joy, and witnessing the devotion in your prayers was truly uplifting. May Allah Almighty grant all your wishes.” Reflecting on her school days, she shared, “I studied for 11 years at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, where I was educated among nuns, sisters, and fathers. Being here brings back cherished memories of Christmas celebrations and the beautiful choirs from my school days. The children and participants in today’s event look wonderful. On my way here, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif conveyed his heartfelt Christmas wishes to the Christian community. He often reminds me that the Quran begins with Alhamdulillah Rabb Ul-Alaameen, praising Allah as the Lord of all worlds—not just Muslims.”

Highlighting inclusivity, she quoted her father, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif frequently says that we should avoid the term ‘minority’ as minorities are often more patriotic than many of us. This year, I visited Maryamabad in Sheikhupura for the Easter celebration, marking the first time in 120 years a chief minister attended Easter festivities there.

The Christian community welcomed me with open hearts, and their love and respect left a lasting impression on me.”

The chief minister emphasized the significant contributions of the Christian community to Pakistan’s development and announced a 200 percent increase in their budget, with aspirations to increase it further. “This budget increase is not a favor but a right. Our aim is to ensure no member of the minority community has to ask for alms. The government, like a mother, must care for all its children equally, without discrimination. To me, Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and people of all religions are a source of pride and strength.”

She reiterated her commitment to inclusivity, stating, “Every project of the Punjab government equally benefits all communities. Ensuring the safety, development, and well-being of every citizen is my foremost responsibility. Minorities are not separate from us; they are an integral part of our society. Anyone who harms our minority brothers and sisters will face my wrath. Protecting minorities is our moral and governmental duty.”

In a heartfelt gesture, Maryam Nawaz Sharif brought 10,000 Christmas cakes to the event, reflecting her affection for the Christian community. “This is a small token of my love and respect for you,” she said.

The chief minister concluded by emphasizing her open-door policy for minorities: “The doors of my office, heart, and home are always open to the minority community. I stand with you, celebrate with you, and will continue working tirelessly to ensure your happiness and well-being.”