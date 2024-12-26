Cold wave to intensify across Pakistan in January: PMD

The ongoing cold wave sweeping across Pakistan, including Karachi, is expected to intensify further in the second week of January 2025, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the PMD, stated, “Cold may increase in the second week of January.”

The weather department also predicted light showers in parts of Balochistan between January 3 and 5, while snowfall and rainfall across the country are expected to remain below average this winter compared to previous years.

Karachi, the country’s financial hub, has already experienced single-digit temperatures multiple times this month. Meanwhile, the cold wave has gripped other regions as well, with temperatures plunging below freezing in several areas of Balochistan.

The PMD forecasts mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during the morning and night hours on Thursday. Light rain and snow are anticipated in Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas during the evening and night.

Smog is expected to persist in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night, while frost may occur at isolated spots in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the early hours.

Over the past 24 hours, the lowest recorded temperatures include: Skardu -11°C, Astore and Gupis -8°C, Gilgit -7°C, Quetta and Ziarat -6°C Hunza, Bagrote, and Dir -5°C.