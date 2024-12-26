Crowds, Lyrics & Crimes

Leisure spaces, particularly music festivals, have long been associated with cultures of hedonism and excess. Characterized by loud music, drug abuse, and the collective pursuit of enjoyment, they offer an escape from daily routines and stresses. However, when such spaces are combined with the pervasive toxic masculinity and patriarchal attitudes entrenched in much of Pakistan’s society, they can become breeding grounds for sexual violence and harassment. This dynamic presents a serious challenge to the country’s legal and criminal system, which has often struggled to effectively address the root causes of such violence.

Within the Pakistani legal system, a disturbing gap exists between provisions and their practical implementation in cases of harassment and assault in public spaces, especially at large events like music festivals. Despite the existence of laws such as the Prevention of Anti-Women Practices Act (2011), which criminalizes a variety of gender-based offenses, and the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act (2010), these laws often fail to reach the heart of the problem in public leisure spaces. Sexual violence at music festivals, for instance, is not solely a question of legal infractions; it is also about the broader culture that enables and excuses such behaviour.

The criminal justice system in Pakistan is deeply influenced by patriarchal norms where women are usually blamed for their victimization and perpetrators face minimal consequences. This systemic failure is compounded by law enforcement’s inadequate training on handling sexual violence in large, chaotic environments, such as music festivals. Police frequently dismiss harassment complaints or fail to act timely, while the lengthy judicial process and social stigma further discourage victims from pursuing justice.

Toxic masculinity, embedded in Pakistan’s social fabric, further perpetuates sexual violence. Men often feel entitled to dominate women especially in spaces where traditional gender roles are relaxed. This power imbalance is fuelled by the expectation that women conform to modesty while men act recklessly and normalizes harassment whilst undermining any efforts to challenge it. At music festivals, these cultural dynamics are amplified. The lack of effective legal mechanisms, combined with insufficient oversight, creates an environment where sexual violence dominates the public space. Victims, marginalized and disempowered, therefore struggle to navigate a justice system that is often indifferent to their experiences.

However, legal reform alone is insufficient. Cultural transformation is essential, with a focus on equality, respect, and consent across both legal structures and everyday interactions. Law enforcement must undergo specialized, ongoing training focused on victim-centred approaches and gender sensitivity. The presence of female officers, counsellors, and social workers at events like festivals is one way to offer support for victims of violence to come forward. On-site legal aid and a quick-response police unit at festivals is another. It is notable that combating sexual violence at festivals requires a societal shift to dismantle patriarchy and toxic masculinity. Policies alone cannot solve the issue; they must be part of a wider cultural effort. Public education campaigns targeting educational institutions and mass media can play a pivotal role in challenging outdated norms through promoting a more egalitarian culture where sexual violence is not tolerated.

For the music industry, it is high time to recognize the severity of these concerns and take meaningful steps to create safer environments. One of the most pressing recommendations is the inclusion of female security personnel at festivals. As highlighted in the study, a significant number of participants expressed the need for female guards, with 90% stating they would feel more comfortable reporting harassment to a female officer. A well-trained, diverse security team—comprising both men and women—would not only ensure more sensitive and responsive handling of harassment complaints but also deter potential perpetrators who would hesitate in the presence of female officers. In practice, festivals should adopt policies requiring the presence of female security staff at all levels, from entry points to crowd control, ensuring that all attendees feel safe and supported.

Clear and accessible reporting procedures must also be established. Current systems are often inadequate, with many women unsure of where or how to report incidents of harassment. To address this gap, festival organizers should create visible, easily accessible reporting stations, staffed by trained professionals who are well-versed in handling sensitive cases. These stations could be supported by a mobile app or hotline that allows victims to report incidents discreetly, which could help overcome the hesitance some women feel about speaking out in crowded environments. Festival organizers should also implement a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment, with severe legal consequences for perpetrators, ensuring that every report is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

Staff training is another critical area requiring improvements. As the study highlighted, many women were hesitant to report incidents to security staff, fearing dismissal or further victimization. To combat this, festival staff, including security personnel, event organizers, and volunteers, must undergo mandatory training in identifying and responding to sexual violence. Training should include practical skills for dealing with harassment, such as recognizing physical and verbal signs of distress, and de-escalating potentially volatile situations. It is equally important that staff be educated on the broader issues of consent and gender dynamics which directly influence the prevalence of sexual violence within Pakistani public spaces.

Beyond security measures, festivals must actively engage with advocacy groups to ensure that victims of sexual violence receive immediate, comprehensive support. For example, partnerships with organizations like Safe Gigs for Women could help provide on-site counselling, legal advice, and medical assistance for victims, as well as ongoing support after the event. Creating designated “safe zones” within festival grounds, where victims can retreat to receive assistance, would provide much-needed refuge in the chaotic environment. These zones could be clearly marked to ensure they are easily identifiable.

Ultimately, the onus is not just on women to protect themselves; it is society’s responsibility to create environments where all individuals, regardless of gender, can enjoy public spaces without fear of harassment. By implementing these measures, Pakistan’s music festivals can become safer, more inclusive spaces, where women are able to enjoy the leisure environment on equal terms with men. This initiative serves as a powerful reminder that the next generation is ready to challenge the status quo and demand a world free of violence, harassment, and fear. A world where music, crowds, and lyrics inspire joy, unity, and freedom, not violence or oppression.

Sardar Muhammad Musa Khan

The writer is a law student at Durham University.