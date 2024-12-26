DC orders early completion of Jinnah Garden renovation

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited Jinnah Garden and ordered for early completion of its renovation and rehabilitation. He inspected the ongoing beautification and restoration projects at the garden and reviewed various initiatives aimed at enhancing appeal and functionality of the park. He also examined the construction of new restrooms and directed to upheld cleanliness standards. He inspected the operation of existing children’s play equipment and assessed the progress of installing new swings. He directed for installation of unique and creative models within the park to increase its charm. He also walked along the park’s tracks and evaluated its overall condition. He stressed the need to transform it into a true recreational spot for the masses and said that district administration would utilize all available resources to improve public spaces for community enjoyment and recreation.

DC visits churches to check Christmas security

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited various churches on the Christmas Day to check security arrangements and ensure a peaceful environment for celebrations. He directed the security personnel to perform their duties vigilantly and keep vigil eye on the movement of suspect elements to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.

During visit, the Deputy Commissioner extended Christmas greetings to Christian community and said that the entire nation showcased interfaith harmony, unity and brotherhood.

He said that district administration was commitment to protect the rights of minorities by providing them possible support at both social and governmental levels.

He said that comprehensive security and administrative arrangements were made to enable the Christian community to celebrate Christmas with enthusiasm and safety. In his Quaid-e-Azam Day message, the Deputy Commissioner paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and termed him as a towering personality who created a separate homeland and fostered unity among the people. He praised Jinnah’s unparalleled leadership, calling it a historic example of greatness and capability. He also expressed gratitude for having a leader like Quaid-e-Azam, whose remarkable achievements continued to inspire the nation.