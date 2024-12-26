Thursday, December 26, 2024
DIG directs SSPs to ensure strict security measures on New Year eve

STAFF REPORT
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH   -   DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio has issued orders to all SSPs of the range to tighten security in their respective districts during New Year programs. DIG has directed all SSPs, SDPOs, SHOs of the range to keep the security on high alert keeping in mind the Christmas and upcoming New Year programs. DIG also directed to maintain the security of places of worship and entertainment of the Christian community more strict and foolproof. DIG instructed that a close watch should be kept on suspicious persons, hotels, railway stations, bus stops and public places should be monitored vigorously. He said in this regard that, all resources should be utilized around churches and places of worship of the Christian community.

STAFF REPORT

