Electoral Integrity

The recent allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disregarding the low turnout of women in the February polls underscore a systemic failure that demands immediate rectification. If credible elections are the backbone of democracy, then the inclusion of all citizens—especially women—is its lifeblood. The ECP, tasked with ensuring free and fair elections, cannot absolve itself of responsibility when such glaring disparities arise.

This is not merely a procedural oversight; it is an affront to the very principles of democratic participation. Women, who constitute nearly half the population, deserve better than to have their right to vote diluted or ignored. The cultural and structural barriers that hinder their participation are well-documented, yet the ECP’s lack of proactive measures raises serious questions about its commitment to inclusivity. Long-term strategies are urgently needed to prevent a repeat of this episode in the next election cycle. Voter awareness campaigns must focus on empowering women and addressing the societal constraints they face. Concurrently, logistical arrangements should prioritise secure and accessible polling environments to encourage greater turnout. Where entrenched traditions seek to suppress women’s voices, the state must intervene decisively, including enforcing existing legal provisions to nullify results in constituencies with disproportionately low female participation.

The ECP must also enhance transparency in its processes and hold local authorities accountable for failing to facilitate equal access to the ballot. Beyond institutional reforms, there lies a greater societal imperative: a commitment to ensuring that every citizen can fulfil their fundamental right to vote without intimidation or hindrance.

This is not merely a question of improving numbers; it is about preserving the integrity of the electoral process and, by extension, the legitimacy of governance itself. Anything less is a betrayal of democracy.