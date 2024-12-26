Thursday, December 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘Enemy is next door’: DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels

NEWS WIRE
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, International

LUBERO  -  Life seems almost normal in the streets of Lubero, but the calm is deceptive -- the town nestled in the forested, misty hills of eastern DR Congo is under threat from an advancing rebel militia. “The enemy is right next door,” interim mayor Crispin Hinga told AFP, gravely. The front line is now only around 50 kilometres (31 miles) away and “most people have already packed their bags”, Hinga said.

In the cold rain, soldiers of the Congolese armed forces (FARDC), who have been forced to retreat in recent clashes, walk the muddy streets.

Fear among the town’s around 100,000 souls is heightened -- M23 rebels have advanced several dozen kilometres (miles) in just the last few days.

The March 23 Movement (M23), an armed group supported by Rwanda and its army, has seized vast swathes of territory in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since November 2021.

Two policemen martyred in Shikarpur by unidentified attackers: Police

For 30 years, the mineral-rich east has suffered from the ravages of fighting between local and foreign armed groups, dating back to the regional wars of the 1990s.

The rebel’s latest offensive was launched just ahead of a planned summit in the Angolan capital that was supposed to return peace to the region.

But talks between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame were abruptly cancelled last Sunday over disagreements on the terms of a proposed peace deal.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues.

For now, traders in central Lubero still tend to their stalls and groups of children run and play around the old brick buildings.

“There’s a bit of psychosis among the people but the administration continues to function,” military administrator of the territory Alain Kiwewa said, trying to offer reassurance.

Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated with enthusiasm, uniwty in Sukkur

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024