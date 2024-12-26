Even if talks with PTI fail, system will continue to function: Raja Pervaiz

LAHORE - Former prime minister and president of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has stated that cases against PTI Chief Imran Khan are pending in courts, and no one can be released from jail through executive orders.

He emphasized the importance of dialogue for resolving issues and expressed hope for successful negotiations. However, he noted that even if talks fail, the system will continue to function. Speaking at a press conference at the PPP Secretariat in Model Town, Lahore, alongside other party leaders, Raja outlined the PPP’s role as the second-largest party in the federal government and its efforts to make decisions with minimal damage.

Accompanied by key PPP figures, including General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza, Information Secretary Shahzad Saeed Cheema, and others, Raja stressed the need for political unity. “Politics should not create divisions that harm national cohesion,” he said, adding that PTI has now realized that dialogue is the only way to resolve issues. Ashraf highlighted that an initial meeting in the Speaker’s chamber was successful, and the next meeting is scheduled for January 2. He expressed optimism for political and economic stability in the coming year and extended Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday greetings to the nation, including the Christian community. Regarding terrorism, Raja termed it a major challenge, stating that political stability is key to addressing such issues. He credited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari for uniting diverse groups under challenging circumstances. Raja also announced that a special train would depart from Lahore Railway Station at noon on December 26, heading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for the commemoration of Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary on December 27. He reiterated PPP’s commitment to democracy and constitutional supremacy, citing sacrifices made by the party for the nation. Reflecting on historical contributions, he said, “Bhutto gave the nation its first consensus constitution and the right to vote, which was later disrupted by Zia and Musharraf’s regimes.”

Raja urged all political stakeholders to embrace patience and tolerance, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue for the country’s betterment. He expressed confidence in PPP’s vision, including socio-economic reforms like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), and assured that the people of Punjab stand with the party. Responding to a question about PPP-PMLN coordination, Raja called for PPP representation in development committees and criticized taxes on farmers as detrimental. He expressed hope that the coalition government would endure and deliver.