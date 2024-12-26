Failures in Handling the PTI Protest: Who Is to Blame?

The recent PTI protest and its tragic aftermath have raised deep concerns and pressing questions. It is essential to evaluate the roles of all stakeholders—government, judiciary, and PTI leadership—in this unfortunate incident.

The government’s handling of the protest was deeply flawed. The Interior Minister openly announced beforehand that an operation would be conducted, and force would be used against demonstrators. True to his words, that night saw unprovoked firing, leading to several deaths and injuries.

This blatant disregard for constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and peaceful protest, points to a premeditated strategy. Instead of sensibly managing the situation, civilians were attacked indiscriminately—actions that are both unacceptable and a violation of democratic norms.

On the other hand, PTI’s leadership failed to demonstrate coordination or accountability during the protest. Key figures such as Bushra Bibi, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Barrister Gohar left workers without guidance, creating chaos and eroding trust among supporters. This reflects a serious failure to effectively carry forward Khan’s vision.

The judiciary also shares responsibility. The Supreme Court’s refusal to take suo motu notice on the grounds of not being involved from the outset is disheartening. The judiciary’s role is to uphold justice and accountability, yet its inaction raises serious doubts about its effectiveness.

In this tragedy, the greatest sufferers are ordinary citizens—especially the workers who lost their lives, leaving their families in grief and despair. All stakeholders—the government, PTI leadership, and the judiciary—must take responsibility for this loss and ensure such incidents are not repeated. A fair inquiry and accountability process is necessary to restore public trust.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD,

Rawalpindi.