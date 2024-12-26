Farming Woes

The recent threat by farmers to march on the capital is yet another reminder of the precarious situation the agriculture sector finds itself in. Their grievances stem from an economic squeeze, which has been exacerbated by the government’s adherence to IMF-mandated obligations. While these measures are necessary for the country’s broader financial stability, the burden they impose on one of the economy’s most critical sectors cannot be overlooked.

Farmers, the backbone of Pakistan’s agrarian economy, are disproportionately affected by rising input costs, unstable commodity pricing, and insufficient subsidies. The government’s reluctance to meet their demands outright is understandable, given the fiscal constraints. However, this does not absolve the state of its responsibility to mitigate their economic burden through creative, targeted relief measures. Subsidies on essential agricultural inputs, equitable pricing mechanisms, and timely payments for procured produce are some avenues the government could explore to provide much-needed respite. Failure to address these issues risks compounding rural poverty, disrupting food supply chains, and triggering broader socio-economic instability.

Moreover, the protest threat should be viewed not as a standoff but as an opportunity to engage with a community that has long been sidelined in policy discussions. Ignoring their plight or dismissing their demands as unreasonable risks further alienating a vital demographic and undermining the country’s agricultural output. The current crisis underscores the state’s obligation to strike a balance between fulfilling international financial commitments and safeguarding the welfare of its people. Farmers are not asking for luxury; they are asking for survival. Ensuring their well-being is not merely an economic imperative but a moral one, and it is high time the government takes this responsibility seriously. If agriculture withers, so does the economy—and no IMF bailout can remedy that.