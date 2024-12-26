Former UC chairman killed in Basal

Attock - A shocking incident of blind murder took place within the limits of Basal Police Station, where a well-known political and social figure of the area and former Chairman of Union Council Pind Sultani Sardar Asif Nawaz Khan was brutally killed by unknown persons in front of his house and they fled the crime scene. He was being shifted to nearby hospital but he succumbed to his bullet injuries before reaching hospital. The people of the area strongly protested against the murder of Sardar Asif Nawaz Khan and blocked the inter-provincial Pindi-Kohat Road. The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of the accused. After negotiations with police and administration, protesters postponed the protest until Friday on assurance of police officers that the killers will be arrested soon. According to police, investigation into the incident is ongoing, and steps are being taken to arrest the accused.

Local residents have demanded that the government bring those responsible for the incident to justice.

As per locals, two armed pillion riders called the victim outside his house and started firing as he came out of his house. In result, he was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries. Till the filing of this report, no FIR was registered.