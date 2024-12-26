Irfan Siddiqui says PTI-Centre talks ongoing with Nawaz Sharif’s approval

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui confirmed that talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government are ongoing, with the approval of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Speaking to the media, Siddiqui emphasized that the focus of the negotiations will be on written demands from PTI, rather than statements made by PTI’s founder Imran Khan.

Siddiqui also clarified that PTI is fully aware of the legal procedures necessary for the release of its leaders from prison, and assured that the committee will facilitate future meetings with Imran Khan, just as they did during the initial rounds of dialogue. However, he stressed that the talks would not be influenced by any external factors.

The senator further mentioned that PTI had taken the initiative in the discussions and expressed confidence in the negotiating committee’s ability to reach a resolution. He added that the committee is committed to addressing the issues raised by PTI in a timely and effective manner.

This update comes after PTI set a deadline for the completion of the negotiations, aiming to conclude talks with the government by January 31, 2025. Speaking outside Adiala Jail, Special Investigation Committee (SIC) head Hamid Raza noted that Imran Khan has expressed trust in the committee's efforts to resolve the political stalemate.

The next round of political reconciliation talks is scheduled for January 2, 2025. During the first round of talks, the government had requested a charter of demands from PTI, which was discussed in the National Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The government’s negotiating team includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar. On the opposition side, the team comprises Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.