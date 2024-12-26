Thursday, December 26, 2024
ITP, ICCI sign MOU for ‘Green & Clean’ Islamabad project

NEWS WIRE
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday between the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and the ICCI to launch the “Green and Clean Islamabad” project. The initiative aims to tackle environmental pollution in the federal capital and promote awareness through various activities. A police spokesperson told APP that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and ICCI representative Ahsan Bakhtawari signed the memorandum. He said under the agreement, the ITP, as part of the “Green and Clean Islamabad” project, will take vigorous actions against vehicles causing environmental pollution in the federal capital. Additionally, the ITP will organize various awareness activities, including tree-planting campaigns across the city, with the support of the Islamabad business community. On this occasion, CTO Virk said that ITP special squads patrol various areas and key boulevards of the city. These squads are directed to conduct regular checks and issue fines for vehicles involved in environmental pollution in the city.

