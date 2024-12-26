JTI Program held at Peshawar Services Club

LAHORE - A successful Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) event was held on Wednesday at the Peshawar Services Club as a prelude to the PTF Serena Tennis Masters Cup, scheduled to take place from December 26 to 28. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 130 boys and girls aged 4 to 13, who showcased their skills and potential in the sport of tennis. PTF Director Development & Coaches Education Asim Shafik, PTF’s JTI Coordinator Hamid Niaz, KPTA JTI Coordinator Shehryar Khan, KPTA coaches Noman Khan and Zakirullah conducted the event. Top players of the country, Aqeel Khan, M Shoaib, Shahzad Khan, Barkatullah, Amna Qayum, Soha Ali, Saqib Hayat, Hamza Roman and Aisam Qureshi played with the kids and guided them to be a star tennis player in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Aisam emphasized the importance of the JTI program in identifying and nurturing young tennis talent in Pakistan. He acknowledged the abundance of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in tennis, and expressed optimism about the future of the sport.