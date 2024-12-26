KE network review: Orangi, Shamsi Colony, Korangi sectors now exempt from load-shedding

Karachi - Timely bill payments and a reduction in electricity theft have brought positive results, as several areas are now completely exempt from load-shedding. Following K-Electric’s quarterly review of its network of 2,100 feeders, the following areas are now experiencing uninterrupted power supply such as Orangi Sector 14-A to 14-F, 15-A and 15-B, Shamsi Colony, Feroz Shah Colony and Bangla Bazar, Korangi Sector 48-D and 48-B, and Shah Faisal # 2. Furthermore, areas like Baldia Sector 4-A to 4-C and New Saeedabad have successfully reduced their load-shedding duration by up to 4 hours.

The updated schedule is now available on KE’s website, and customers can stay updated through the KE Live App and KE’s WhatsApp service. 70 percent of KE’s network is receiving uninterrupted power supply, whereas in the remaining 30 percent, the duration of load-shedding remains fixed between 6 and 10 hours. This is a sign of progress, driven by responsible customer actions like paying bills on time and curbing the challenge of electricity theft. These examples show that when the communities, corporates and the govt work together, real benefits can be achieved — and it should encourage the residents across Karachi as well to take proactive steps.

Speaking on the matter, KE spokesperson shared, “KE is committed to providing a safe, reliable, smooth supply of electricity to its customers. The improvement shown by various communities affirms the importance of timely bill payment and collaboration to reduce line losses. We are also pleased to share that areas such as Empress Market, Ram Swami, and Hoti Market which became load-shedding exempt in the last quarterly review have maintained their exemption status.” K-Electric has been aggressively conducting citywide drives to remove illegal connections involved in power theft electricity and compromising the integrity of its network. Since the beginning of 2024, the company has conducted over 21,000 drives across the city removing 220,000 kilogrammes of illegal wires. Alongside this, the company routinely organises facilitation camps to support customers seeking to settle their outstanding dues and become regular on their payments.

Alongwith the power utility, achieving this milestone is a success for local residents, area representatives as well as elected officials who have supported the company in curbing the challenge of electricity theft. On the other hand, areas with an increase in theft and non-payment have seen an increase in load-shedding duration. These include parts of Gizri near Bahria Complex and Phase 2, and Nazimabad No 5. Similarly, Landhi Sector 3-A, 3-B, 37-C, PIB Colony, Memon Colony in Baldia, Korangi Sector 33-C, 33-D, 33-F Area, Liaquatabad-5,6, 7 and 8, North Karachi Sector 5-K, 5C-4, Gulistan-e-Johar Block-17 and 16-A, 18 and 19 will experience increased duration of load-shedding as well. These areas will be closely monitored until the next review. KE conducts a thorough, data-driven quarterly review of its network to ensure transparency and accuracy. In this regard, the company also pledges its support to community representatives and elected officials willing to work with the utility to address challenges on the way to a reliable electricity supply.